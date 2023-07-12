💥Security Forces Detained Ukrainian Saboteurs Who Were Supposed to use Laser-Guidance Missiles at the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant - Russian Dialogue

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
If I find this interrogation with English subs, I'll post it. Cynthia
💥Security forces detained Ukrainian saboteurs who were supposed to laser-guided missiles at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, Rogov said and published a video of the interrogation of one of the detainees, in which he spoke about the preparation, booking and goals of the sabotage group💥
I found this explained somewhere else, in a little different way.
🚀☢️ Nuclear Terrorism UGIL
The FSB detained Ukrainian saboteurs who were supposed to carry out laser guidance of missiles at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.
On video interrogation of one of them.
The terrorists were trained in Germany by British instructors.