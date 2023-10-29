BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Animated Gospel Of Mark: Chapter 10
Not Serving two Masters
Not Serving two Masters
57 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
8 views • 10/29/2023

In this chapter, Jesus sets the Pharisees straight on the issue of marriage and divorce. A young man comes to Jesus asking what he needs to do to have eternal life, but Jesus' answer is not what he expected. The disciples are astonished by Jesus' response, thinking nobody can be saved... until the penny drops. One night, Jesus tries to explain again what will happen to him in the future, but the disciples still don't get it, and are thinking only of themselves. And finally, on the way out of Jericho, Jesus is about to change the life of one blind beggar!

Keywords
biblegospeljesusmarkdivorcemarriagejerichopharisees
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy