Tom Renz | What Did You Do Today?

What have you done today for our freedom?



Today we see Biden’s DHS has cleared the way for 300k more illegals to come across the border. Basically their program says that if it’s not safe for you to go back home you can come into the U.S. They are just saying that everyone down there, especially from Venezuela, they can just stay here. Remember that in Venezuela they are passing out papers to military aged Iranian and Chinese men, are they sending troops here? I think that’s a fair question.



What did you do today?



Story after story after story. Matt Gaetz is talking about Kevin McCarthy being owned by lobbyists. Merick Garland on the hill today, and don’t worry Jim Jordan was there with a fiery opening statement. He’s not doing anything and never will but don’t worry he’s always got a fiery opening statement that will grab some headlines.



What did you do today?



It’s incumbent upon each of us to find a way to do something for this country. The globalists that are working against us are trying to take over our country. Evil countries like China who don’t believe in freedom are trying to take away freedom. In America we have kids being exposed to perversion in schools, southern border, J6, election fraud, covid jabs, it’s a disaster, everywhere you look it’s a disaster.



We’ve become weak. We’ve lost our sense of fight. We are lazy. I saw there were protesters outside of the UN protesting the 2030 agenda and the globalist takeover. They may not have stopped the 2030 agenda but they grabbed some headlines and might have woken some people up. This is a great example of the issue here. Look at how many things are not being protested. Look at how many things nobody is doing anything about.



Is it hard to hit the share button? If you see people protesting something important is it hard to show up? When you are at your kids soccer games do you ever bring up what’s happening? Have you ever talked about what’s going on in our schools?



What did you do today?



There’s always something to do. It’s just a matter of looking for it and finding it.

