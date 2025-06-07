BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
✂️ Ukrainian Fiber-Optic Guided FPV Drone Gets Outplayed
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
186 views • 3 months ago

✂️ Ukrainian Fiber-Optic Guided FPV Drone Gets Outplayed.

Serbian President Confirms Arms Shipments to Israel in Interview with Jerusalem Post

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić told the Jerusalem Post that Belgrade quickly responded to an urgent Israeli weapons request in October 2023.

“On the 8th, in the evening, we got a message from Israel: ‘We need this and that. We were not absolutely ready, we need it as soon as possible,’” Vučić said.

Vučić described how his government expedited the process—cutting through multiple layers of bureaucracy involving various ministries and security agencies—to deliver the requested materiel within four days. He claimed this was unprecedented in Serbian history.

Since then, defense ties between Serbia and Israel have grown significantly. According to customs data analyzed by Balkan Insight and Haaretz, Serbian arms exports to Israel surged to €42.3 million in 2024—a thirtyfold increase compared to 2023.

“I am the only one in Europe today dealing in military ammunitions with Israel,” he said. “And it is why I am often criticized by colleagues.”

