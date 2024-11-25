BGMCTV P164 Parash 6 Tol’dot (History) B’resheet _ Genesis 25_19-28_9 HQ

BGMCTV P164 Parash 6 Tol’dot (History) B’resheet / Genesis 25:19-28:9





Focus B’resheet / Genesis 27





In this chapter we return to the typical story of the struggle between Esav and Ya’akov. Esav had profanely sold the birthright to Ya’akov; but Esav hopes he shall be never the poorer, nor Ya’akov the richer, for that bargain, while he preserves his interest in his father's affections, and so secures the blessing. Here therefore we find how he was justly punished for his contempt of the birthright (of which he foolishly deprived himself) with the loss of the blessing, of which Ya’akov prophetically inherits. Thus this account is explained, Heb_12:16, Heb_12:17, “Because he sold the birthright, when he would have inherited the blessing he was rejected.” For those that make light of the name and profession of religion, and throw them away for a trifle, thereby forfeit the powers and privileges of it. We have here,





I. Yitz’chak’s purpose to entail the blessing upon Esau (Gen_27:1-5).





II. Rivka's plot to procure it for Jacob (Gen_27:6-17).





III. Ya’akov's successful management of the plot, and his obtaining the blessing (Gen_27:18-29).





IV. Esav’s resentment of this, in which,





1. His great importunity with his father to obtain a blessing (Gen_27:30-40).





2. His great enmity to his brother for defrauding him of the first blessing (Gen_27:41, etc.).





