The Urgency of Speaking up About the Climate is vital!

🌍 Join us as we sit down with Nya Williams, a student esthetician and passionate activist, for a candid conversation that delves into the pressing issues highlighted in the public online Forum, "Global Crisis. The Responsibility," aired on December 2, 2023.

https://creativesociety.com/global-cr...





In this interview, Nya shares her genuine feedback on the alarming threats our world faces, especially as we approach a significant climate cycle by the end of 2024. She will be discussing the escalating frequency of natural disasters – floods, tornadoes, landslides, volcanic eruptions, earthquakes, and extraordinary weather events – now part of our daily reality.





Nya doesn't just stop at identifying the challenges; she outlines the actions we need to take immediately. Discover her perspective on drawing the attention of the international community to the climate problem and the power each of us holds in raising our voices. Learn how the collective voice of the people can spearhead change and become a catalyst for global awareness and action.





The urgency is real, and Nya emphasizes the need for immediate collaboration among the best scientists to find viable solutions. She passionately advocates for uniting scientists worldwide.





Nya Williams advocates for urgent and decisive action to preserve human life on our planet. It's time to come together and raise our voices to be heard by those who making decisions to unite the best scientists and find the solution to save people's lives.





🔗 Stay tuned, subscribe, and share to be part of the movement for positive change!



