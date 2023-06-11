BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Effectively Presenting the Gospel
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
12 views • 06/11/2023

While many Christians are intimidated about sharing the Gospel, 150,000 people still die every day. So what hinders us in sharing the good news? It is fear and a lack of concern for our fellow man since it’s not personal. Pastor Charles speaks about the sin nature, understanding the need for the cross, how God’s love is unconditional and why there are no grandchildren in heaven.

There will come a day when God will judge the world. Where will your family, friends, neighbors and co-workers spend eternity? Are you a lukewarm Christian or such a terror to the Devil that he will breathe a sigh of relief when you leave this world?

Sermon Outline:  https://www.eaec.org/sermons/2009/RLJ-1184.pdf

Effectively Presenting the Gospel

RLJ-1184 -- MAY 3, 2009

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or any time during the week at: https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

gospelmessiahforgivenessjesussalvationredemption
