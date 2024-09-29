MiG-31 INTERCEPTORS Hunted Down and Destroyed Three F-16s, Six US Air Force Officers, and Five Su-24

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nothing like this has ever happened before since the very beginning of the special military operation. In just one week, Russia launched four massive missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine with an interval of 20 hours. At the same time, the nomenclature of arms and the intensity of strikes rapidly increase with each new missile attack. As you remember 48 hours ago, in my video, I informed you about a massive Russian missile attack on military facilities and the energy infrastructure of Ukraine. As a result of this missile attack, the Russian Armed Forces managed not only to deprive the Ukrainian Army and NATO forces of their numerous logistics hubs and armories but also to destroy four enemy f-16 fighter jets, three Ukrainian pilots, and one US Air Force pilot............................................................................ ******************************************************
