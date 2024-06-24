ON CAM: Russia's 'KH-35U' and 'KALIBR' Cruise Missiles Rained Down On NATO Forces In UKRAINE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A few minutes ago, the Russian military posted another interesting video online. That video gained more than one million views over a very short period of time. The footage clearly shows the moment of the destruction of two P-18 'Malakhit' VHF-band Radars of the Ukrainian Army by Russian 'KH-35U' turbojet subsonic cruise anti-ship missiles. According to the Russian military, these enemy radar stations were detected by a reconnaissance drone 40 km southwest of the city of 'Pokrovsk'. After the drone transmitted the exact coordinates of these enemy systems to the Russian military, a devastating blow was dealt to them by 'KH-35U' small-sized tactical cruise missiles.....................................
