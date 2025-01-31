Severe Closures of Hebron City

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Zionist occupation closed the city of Hebron and the Palestinians became in a big prison, and the occupation soldiers assault citizens at the checkpoints and delay their arrival to their work and homes.
Interview: Yousef Abu Maria: Political Activist
Reporting: Sari Jaradat
Filmed: 21/01/2025
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://www.FreePalestine.Video