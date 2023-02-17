© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Zelensky and his handlers are now sending Ukrainian girls to the frontline. When they say they will fight till the last Ukrainian, they meant it - literally.
And all in the name of what? The globalist’s interests in Ukraine?!
This is madness… 🤯😤😖😡
Source @LauraAboli
Thanks to the Big Dutchman for the Link