Fear Based Bio Incidents with Thomas Rempfer

Colonel Thomas Rempfer is our guest today and he has authored a book called: Marathons Against Illegal Mandates. His book tackles the controversial illegal medical mandates that military members have been subjected to and how the COVID mandates gave the public first hand experience with the mistreatment that military members had experienced.





X: @rempfer_thomas

Hoping 4 Justice: https://hoping4justice.org/

Sun City Silver & Gold: [email protected]

Zstack Protocol: https://zstacklife.com/?ref=LAURALYNN

Antibiotics at: [email protected] Promo code: LLTT

















Need some Ivermectin or Hydroxychloroquine? Fast shipping with guaranteed delivery in Canada and the US. Contact Mia for more information.

[email protected]





☆ We no longer can trust our mainstream media, which is why independent journalists such as myself are the new way to receive accurate information about our world. Thank you for supporting us – your generosity and kindness to help us keep information like this coming! ☆

~ L I N K S ~

➞ DONATE AT: https://www.lauralynn.tv/ or [email protected]

➞ PODCAST: https://lauralynnandfriends.podbean.com

➞ TWITTER: @LauraLynnTT

➞ FACEBOOK: Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson

➞ RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/LauraLynnTylerThompson

➞ BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BodlXs2IF22h/

➞ YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/LauraLynnTyler

➞ BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/lauralynntv

➞ DLIVE: https://dlive.tv/Laura-Lynn

➞ ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@LauraLynnTT:9

➞ GETTR: https://www.gettr.com/user/lauralynn

➞ LIBRTI: https://librti.com/laura-lynn-tyler-thompson