Suppressed Germanic New Medicine is Back

With C. Andi Locke Mears, ND, MA; Co-founder, GHK Global

AndiLockeMears.com

Not only did the Covid perps suppress Covid treatments that served as an alternative to the clot-shot, but governments have blocked from legal markets many other therapies - for decades!

One of these is Germanic New Medicine, officially “Germanishe Heilkunde” (GHK).

Ms. Locke Mears says that it’s no mystery what causes symptoms, nor does she believe that mental struggles stem from some chemical imbalance. Why? Because she has studied GNM/GHK for 16 years.

Based on the findings of Dr. Ryke Geer Hamer in the 1980s, GHK does not group itself in the large and growing “natural”, “integrated” or “alternative” health market. Rather, it characterizes its approach on natural laws, a position Andi will explain and which will interest folks who might ask, for example:

Do they understand why they experience low back pain after each argument with their spouse?

What was annoying in their life a week before those “cold” symptoms manifested?

GNM/GHK is a new understanding of biology, pathology, physiology, psychiatry, psychology and behavioral issues.

While GHK’s implications for patients, and society as a whole, may seem pollyannish, keep in mind that how cancer metastasizes remains a mystery - according to a Yale 2008 study, and yet when you know GNM/GHK, why and how “metastases” occur is evident.

The system of medicine currently being practiced in the Western world negates the fact that we humans are one with nature and one with all creation. Instead, they use the images and language of war to describe what naturally occurs in our bodies. We have to kill the invading germs, we fight the war on cancer, and so on.