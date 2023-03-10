Will Glenn’s new museum item INFURIATE the far-left?

Glenn Beck





March 9, 2023





In this clip, Glenn details a recent purchase: An item for his museum that surely will INFURIATE the far-left (hint: this item is CRUCIAL to the Roe v Wade debate). “Although, the price was steep,” TheBlaze.com writes, “Beck and his wife both agreed the real price of these documents were the lives of at least 60 million children.” So…any guesses?









► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AWrTZrwXHnY