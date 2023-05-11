X22 REPORT Ep. 3066b - Only The Illusion Of Democracy, CIA, FBI, Corrupt Politicians Trapped In The Coverup

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3066b - May 10, 2023

Only The Illusion Of Democracy, CIA, FBI, Corrupt Politicians Trapped In The Coverup

The [DS] has been keeping the people in the dark, the people are now realizing that democracy was an illusion and when push comes to shove their are two sets of rules. The [DS] are now trapped in the coverup.





The evidence is coming out, the people are now seeing the infiltration and are realizing that agencies are now involved in protecting the criminal syndicate. As the people see this they will then realize that the only organization that will follow the rule of law is the military.





