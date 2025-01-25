BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Media Manipulation, The Future of Military Power & Technological Control in Shaping Society - Judith Kwoba Interview with James Bartley
The Cosmic Switchboard
The Cosmic Switchboard
38 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
38 views • 7 months ago

Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2025/01/24/media-manipulation-military-power/


In this episode of the Cosmic Switchboard Show, James and Judith Kwoba to discuss a range of important issues, including the impact of diversity initiatives on society, political hypocrisy, media manipulation, and the implications of government actions on civil unrest and economic stability. They explore the geopolitical landscape, the future of military power, and the potential for technological control in shaping society. The conversation highlights the challenges and changes facing modern civilization, emphasizing the need for awareness and action among the populace.


In part 2, James and Judith discuss predictions made by contemporary seers regarding global conflicts, including the potential for a third world war and significant political assassinations. They explore the implications of these visions, the role of narrative in shaping future events, and the current political climate. In this conversation, James and Judith discuss various important issues, including the control of water resources in California, the implications of environmental policies, the ongoing energy crisis, and the perceived anti-life agenda affecting society. They explore feelings of isolation in a rapidly changing world, the nostalgia for past times, and the dynamics of power among royals. The conversation also touches on the decline in population and the potential consequences for civilization, as well as the implications of artificial intelligence in shaping the future.

Keywords
governmentdiversitycivil unrestassassinationpropheciesworld war iiimedia manipulationseerspolitical commentaryjudith kwobatechnological controlglobal dynamicscosmic switchboardeconomic implications
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy