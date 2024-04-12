Robert F Kennedy Jr. SILENCES All NEWS MEDIA OUTLETS after Erin Burnett is SHUTDOWN





“There’s No Court That’s Found President Trump Tried to Steal the Election, Tried to Derail the Election or Tried to Start and Insurrection” – Robert Kennedy, Jr. Keeps Dropping Truth Bombs. Independent Presidential Candidate Robert Kennedy, Jr. described his recent interview with CNN host Erin Burnet when he famously explained how Joe Biden is more of a threat to democracy than Donald Trump.

Robert Kennedy, Jr.: “She asked me, “Don’t I think Trump is very dangerous for the republic?” And I said to her, I can make an argument that President Biden is even more dangerous to the republic. And she had this kind of astonished look — where her brain stopped working.

And I said the reason for that, that I would say that, is because President Biden did something that no other president in history, a court has found this.

There’s no court that’s found that President Trump tried to steal the election or tried to derail the election or tried to start an insurrection. There may be plenty of evidence that he did that. There’s no cout that’s found that.

But there’s courts that have found that President Biden was censoring his opponents. And not just me, although he did censor me, and I did win that suit. So, it’s not me making it up.

And, by the way, they were censoring me not because I was promoting misinformation… The Facebook people were saying what he actually was saying was factually correct.

They had to come up with a new word to describe my post. And the word is ‘malinformation.’ It’s not misinformation or disinformation. It’s ‘malinformation,’ which is information that is factually correct but is, nevertheless, inconvenient for the government.

Via Vigilant Fox.