🤬Strike by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Donetsk region
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
46 views • 2 months ago

A strike by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Donetsk region.

Adding:

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has reached a turning point due to the US decision to suspend supplies of Patriot missiles to Kyiv, according to an editorial in The Washington Post.

The authors note that the pause, which affected supplies promised by former President Joe Biden, occurred against the backdrop of increased activity by the Russian military. The decision "could have devastating and irreversible consequences," they believe.

Adding:

From a X post from Tom Bowman:

The list of ammunition for Ukraine being held in Poland is provided by Tom Bowman, a journalist from the Pentagon pool:

– 92 AIM missiles,

– 30 Patriot missiles (PAC3 MSE),

– 8496 155-mm howitzer shells,

– 142 AGM-114 Hellfire missiles,

– 252 GMLR missiles,

– 25 Stinger missiles,

– 125 AT-4 grenade launchers.

Adding: "Zelensky was not notified." The suspension of arms deliveries to Ukraine "caught by surprise" even those who are usually knowledgeable about such matters, writes the Politico newspaper.

The Pentagon's decision came as a surprise to members of Congress, State Department officials, and key European allies. "Neither Zelensky nor the European Union received advance notice," the article says.

The main initiator of the decision is considered to be senior Pentagon official Elbridge Colby, the newspaper believes. Sources said the military did not seek help from the State Department, the US Embassy in Kyiv, or the team of Ukraine envoy Kellogg before recalling the weapons batch, which was already in Poland.

European sources told the newspaper that they are currently trying to arrange a phone call between Zelensky and Trump to clarify the situation with the deliveries.

from 'Intel Slava'

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
