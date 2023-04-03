More Ukrainian equipment wreckage in Ugledar due to Russian artillery attacks

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Wreckage of equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the West became more numerous in the direction of Ugledar, Donetsk region, as a result of an artillery attack with incendiary ammunition by the strong retaliation of the Russian Armed Forces. Most of the equipment, such as a number of armored vehicles, was destroyed and burned heavily.
Mirrored - TeleTruth