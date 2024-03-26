I LOST 33% on my "digital gold" investment 💩 Review of Aurus.io Crypto

A few years back I got very excited, as a libertarian-leaning dude, about gold-backed cryptocurrency and I purchased several digital tokens of Aurus Gold (now TXAU/TGold) from Aurus.io, which appeared to be one of the few companies in the space that wasn't a blatant scam.

I'm not a dogmatic hodler, I buy crypto because I'd like to one day liquidate and spend it. And Aurus is not really for that. Even accounting for the dramatic inflation of the last few years, I lost money on my Aurus Gold "investment." In the future, I'm just going to buy the real stuff that I can hold in my hand, "digital gold" is a pipe dream and the space is a den of vipers/van of diapers!





I'm an independent researcher passionate about financial antifragility and economic philosophy, not a licensed financial adviser. This is not financial advice. Please practice skepticism and critical thinking.