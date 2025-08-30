“Dark Days Await Israel” Yemen Vows Revenge After PM Assassination - 10 Yemen officials killed Thursday

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“Dark Days Await Israel” Yemen Vows Revenge After PM Assassination
Yemen’s Supreme Political Council chairman Mahdi al-Mashat has declared revenge is coming after the assassination of Houthi government Prime Minister Abdulaziz bin Habtour Al-Rahwi, reportedly by an Israeli operation.
“The assassination of Al-Rahwi was nothing but a stroke of luck. We pledge to God and the Yemeni people: we will take revenge. From the depths of our wounds, we will make victory.”
— al-Mashat
Adding: 🔥The Yemenese authorities published the names of government officials murdered in Thursday's Israeli airstrike on Sanaa.
The Martyrs of Yemen:
Prime Minister: Ahmed Ghaleb Al-Rahwi.
Minister of Social Affairs: Samir Mohammed Ahmed Bajaala.
Minister of Agriculture: Radwan Ali Ali Al-Rubai.
Minister of Economy: Maeen Hashim Ahmed Al-Mahaqri.
Minister of Justice: Mujahid Ahmed Abdullah Ali.
Minister of Information: Hashim Sharaf Al-Din.
Minister of Education: Hassan Al-Saadi.
Minister of Foreign Affairs: Jamal Ahmed Ali Amer.
Deputy Minister of Interior: Abdul Majeed Al-Murtada.
Commander of Military Operations: Sakher Al-Sharqabi.