The Adventist Movement and End Time Events by Mark Finley

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is the first video in a series from the 2022 Adventist Heritage Convocation. Presentation by Seventh-day Adventist Pastor, Mark Finley.
➡️SUBSCRIBE- to HopeLives365 http://bit.ly/Subscribe_HopeLives365
💗DONATE through HopeLives365 website https://hopelives365.com/donate/
➤QUESTIONS- Post in the comments section of this video
➤Website- https://hopelives365.com/
➤Bible Course Website- https://hopelives365biblestudy.com/
➤Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/HopeLives365/
➤Twitter- https://twitter.com/HopeLives365
➤Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/hopelives365/
➤HopeLives365 Merch https://teespring.com/stores/hopelive...
Key moments