A Quarter-Century of Struggle

Released prisoner Qasem Musallam, from the village of Talfit south of Nablus, speaks about the conditions of his release after spending 25 years in captivity. He was one of the detainees freed as part of the "Toufan Al-Aqsa'" deal, in which three Zionists were exchanged for 110 Palestinians, many of whom were sentenced to life imprisonment. Qasem had originally been sentenced to 30 years in prison.
Interview: Qasem Musallam, a freed prisoner
Reporting: Faris odeh
Filmed: 02/02/2025
