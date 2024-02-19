Military-Grade Intel Operation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Inversion Of Democracy
* Tucker Carlson’s interview with Mike Benz set the internet on fire.
* They unpack the left’s color revolution/regime change playbook.
* Lib tyrants advertise their tyranny to other libs, but they censor you and condemn you as a conspiracy theorist for noticing.
WATCH: Tucker Carlson Uncensored
◦ Ep. 75: The National Security State
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 19 February 2024
