Military-Grade Intel Operation
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
144 views • 02/19/2024

The Inversion Of Democracy

* Tucker Carlson’s interview with Mike Benz set the internet on fire.

* They unpack the left’s color revolution/regime change playbook.

* Lib tyrants advertise their tyranny to other libs, but they censor you and condemn you as a conspiracy theorist for noticing.


WATCH: Tucker Carlson Uncensored

Ep. 75: The National Security State


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 19 February 2024

https://rumble.com/v4ecf1z-the-interview-that-set-the-internet-on-fire-ep-2190-021924.html

censorshipdeep statepropagandatucker carlsonelection riggingdan bonginoconspiracyglobalismelection interferencetyrannyinfiltrationelection meddlingregime changeleftismsubversiontotalitarianismdespotismelection fraudcolor revolutionautocracyrigged electionintelligence operationpuppet regimemike benzdelegitimization
