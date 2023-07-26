After it was revealed last year, the Iranian naval cruise missile "Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis" is officially in service

Iranian Minister of Defense:

The "Abu Mahdi" missile has the ability to destroy all types of ships, frigates and destroyers, noting that it is the first long-range naval cruise missile (1000km) that uses artificial intelligence in programs related to designing the missile's flight path in the command and control system.

The missile also has the ability to pass through natural and artificial obstacles, as well as enemy radar and defense sites by passing through midpoints and attacks, and it can hits the target from different directions.

The missile's warhead contains highly explosive materials and is capable of destroying boats, battleships and aircraft carriers.

The missile flies at a low altitude to avoid radars and it can change its flight height when there are geographical obstacles or radars.