Does anyone find it strange that former CIA Director [under Trump] Mike Pompeo and psychopath chairman Lindsey Graham were both in Ukraine just one day before Ukraine committed terrorist attacks on Russian civilian trains and attacked Russian strategic nuclear bombers?

What a strange coincidence...

and that's not all, continue reading...

Adding, there were receipt images posted, on June 2, 2025, starting from June 1:

US State Department spent more than $800k on ONE NIGHT of hotel accommodation in Kiev

The same day Senators Lindsey Graham and Dick Blumenthal were in town, coincidentally

What kind of room service were they ordering? What was on the menu?

Adding more about receipts, day after this video posted:

$411,634 hotel bill for Lindsey Graham’s recent visit to Ukraine — approved by Graham himself.

Update: Graham denies, says it's a monthly contract for diplomats. But there is another contract for $403,172 with the same dates, both for "Hotel Accommodation" in Kiev Hilton. $814,806 altogether.