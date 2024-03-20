© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Carl Higbie: Joe Biden was the product in Hunter's scheme. On Wednesday's episode of "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" Carl weighed in on Hunter Biden's former business partners' testimonies before the House, broke down Tony Bobulinki's statements about his dealings with Hunter Biden, and more on NEWSMAX.