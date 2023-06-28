Title: Rising Star Ramaswamy's Battle Against America's Mental Health Epidemic & Transgender Surge

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Vivek Ramaswamy, Republican rising star, highlights America's mental health epidemic, revealing a surge in transgender identity among young people as an example. In the past five years, the number of adults under 30 identifying as trans increased from 0.6% to 5%. Ramaswamy blames the allure of woke ideologies and the lack of strong national identity for contributing to this alarming situation. He urges for a vision of American national identity to replace these agendas. A recent Gallup poll supports his concerns, showing a generational aspect affecting younger generations disproportionately, with 19.7% of Generation Z claiming an LGBT identity. Ramaswamy's stance ignites a national conversation on mental health and identity, demanding urgent action.