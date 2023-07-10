BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Pyramid of Satan
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
114 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
52 views • 07/10/2023

Most Christians know that Satan inspired the tower in Babylon that was built after the flood and God put a stop to, but they don’t realize Satan has never given up on building a world empire.

For the last seven thousand years, he has built a spiritual pyramid that reaches far into the heavens, which will someday be the foundation for the Antichrist kingdom. Pastor John details how Satan's pyramid is built and the different people that make up its many layers.

Jesus instructed us how to avoid being trapped in this pyramid but many Christians are unknowingly drawn into it. Jesus said that the truth will set us free and it is biblical truth that will help you to live a victorious life and be set free from the clutches of the Devil. Have you made plans on how to finish your life or are you just drifting?

Sermon Outline:  https://eaec.org/sermons/2010/RLJ-1258.pdf

RLJ-1258 -- OCTOBER 3, 2010

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

Keywords
globalistsend timesluciferworld empire
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy