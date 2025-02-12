Abu Shujaa's Mother, Grieving and Detained

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Abu Shujaa's mother, Haneen Jaber, remains detained while carrying the weight of losing two sons, including Abu Shujaa, a well-known militant who was martyred on August 29, 2024. In this interview, his father speaks about her imprisonment, their loss, and the message she and the other detainees wish to convey.
Reporting: Tasneem Sleet
Filmed: 30/01/2025
