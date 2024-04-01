JESUS’ 3 DAYS & 3 NIGHTS DEATH/RESURRECTION: WEDNESDAY-SATURDAY, PT. 1, 20240327

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
JONAH 1:17; MATTHEW 12:38-41; EXODUS 12:1-13; 23:15; 1 CORINTHIANS 11:23-31; MATTHEW 21:42; 22:29; LEVITICUS 24:4-6; JOHN 13:15-17; 1 CORINTHIANS 5:7-8; HEBREWS 13:8
Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church (Vienna/Fairfax, VA and Trenton, NJ)
Learn more at:
First Century Gospel Church
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch,
www.FCGCHURCHES.org and https://youtu.be/-2ZsVkFRYE4
Email: [email protected]