CHP Talks: Jim Enos—Defending Free Speech and Biological Truth!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
August 10, 2023: My guest this week is Jim Enos, Ontario Council President for CHP Canada, CEO of the CHP’s Hamilton Mountain EDA and President of the Hamilton-Wentworth Family Action Council. Jim is no stranger to controversy and has been presenting on public policy issues to the City of Hamilton for many years… always with a biblical perspective and a desire for justice based on truth. In this episode, we discuss his current efforts to have a simple biological truth displayed on bus shelters owned by the City of Hamilton. That message is Woman: an Adult Female. So far, the City has refused, but CHP Canada is seeking a Judicial Review recognizing the right of political parties to publicly express opinions different from those of a government body.
Correction on phone number for CHP Canada: 1-888-VOTE CHP (1-888-868-3247)
Learn more about CHP Canada here: https://www.chp.ca
You can pledge your support to help cover anticipated court costs here: https://app.etapestry.com/onlineforms/ChristianHeritagePartyofCa/JudicialReview2023.html
Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/