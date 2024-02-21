Puppy Says, I'll Be The Best Sheep-herding Dog Soon! I Kritter Klub

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kritter Klub
Feb 20, 2024
*Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles*
The four puppies are being trained to become the next sheep-herding dog. However, one of them is scared of sheep... Could he overcome his fear and become the next and best sheep-herding dog? Find it out in the video!
More videos about ‘Woofers🐕’: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
#Kritterklub #dog #puppy #sheepdog
Be part of Kritter Klub
On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kritterklub/
On Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kritter_klub/
On Twitter: https://twitter.com/Kritter_Klub
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lZpYUahFDvQ