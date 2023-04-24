BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
【Miles Insight】Ms. Yvette Wang was denied bail again
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
2 views • 04/24/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2f8cmp95ee

4/22/2023 【Miles Insight】Ms. Yvette Wang was denied bail again. We want to present to the public the reasons the prosecutor claimed for the denial of her bail, so that more people can pay attention and see whether due process is followed in this case. If any wrongdoing by the prosecutor is found, someone must be held accountable for it in the future.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #NFSC #takedowntheCCP


4/22/2023 【Nicole看七哥】王雁平女士的保释请求再次被拒。我们现在就是要把检方拒绝的理由呈现出来让更多人关注，看看在这个案件中是否存在着程序正义。检方如果有错误的话，相信未来一定要有人来承担责任。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #新中国联邦 #消灭中共


bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashion13579
