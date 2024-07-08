2 Corinthians 11:1-4 The Simplicity That Is In Christ

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pastor Andrew teaches on 2 Corinthians 11:1-4 with a message entitled: The Simplicity That Is In Christ
This message touches on how Paul dealt with the false apostles, how they deceived, and how they are preaching another Jesus and a different gospel.
The Apostle Paul drives home the point on the Simplicity That Is In Christ.
