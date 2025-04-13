BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
NWO: the Vatican’s Jesuits’ demonic system to control the world (2)
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
369 views • 5 months ago

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


Credits to CarlWinters


The Vatican has always used and is using various organizations to do her dirty work so to as to present herself as innocent, being in the background, while her puppets like the Club of Rome, the United Nations, the big pharmaceutical companies and the World Economic Forum are moving forward with the Vatican's satanic objective of enforcing a satanic Vatican new world order in which the mark of the Vatican beast - weekly public SUNday rest and worship - will be the currency and passport to enable the world's citizens to do their daily business.


The elect and sealed saints of God will have none of this but will be heavily persecuted for not participating in satan's Vatican new world order and for not accepting the Vatican beast's mark of SUNday rest and worship, a false system of worship originating from pagan ancient Babylon.


Facebook: www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org

Email: pastor Craig at [email protected]

Keywords
fathergodholy spiritjesus christword of godyeshuacontrolvaticanjesuitsson of godyahabbaelohimimmanuelgodheadfather godalpha and omegaspirit of truthancient of daysfather of lightsthe almightyanother comforterfather of spiritsfaithful and true
