Failed US Navy Seal illegal Op in N. Korea. Deep S does to Trump what it did to JFK. Kim's Protected

US Navy SEALs conducted illegal operation in North Korea – NYT
Trump Says Knows Nothing About Alleged Failed Top-Secret Operation in North Korea in 2019
New York Times: Unsuccessful 2019 Navy SEAL mission left unarmed North Koreans dead
Xi and Kim pledge deeper ties a day after unprecedented show of unity with Putin at Chinese military parade
Kim at Meeting With Xi Says North Korean-Chinese Friendship Unbreakable - State Media
Xi Unites World Leaders Sick of Being Pushed Around by Trump
