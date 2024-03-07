Illegal Immigrants Killing Americans At A Quickening Pace

Under Joe Biden, the United States has become a Dumping Grounds for the World's Prison Populations; Leading to American Citizens Like Laken Riley being murdered at an astounding rate.

To add insult to injury, Joe Biden has secretly flown 320,000 illegal Immigrants from Latin America into the United States via 43 U.S. Cities.

What will be the result Once all the Free Food, Hotels, and Money Runs Out? UN-told chaos is the only possible outcome. Jon Bowen of Infowars Reports