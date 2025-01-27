BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Biggest Single Operation in the Spirit World and the Worst Problem on Earth, Why Nobody Says a Thing About It on Earth, Children in the Spirit World, Miscarriage and Abortion
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
68 views • 7 months ago

FULL ORIGINAL:

https://youtu.be/zFkSUbL0-q4

20241005 1100 DT Living Room Tour US Day2 Part1


Cut:

1h21m05s - 1h28m31s


DIVINE TRUTH:

Divine Truth Website: https://www.divinetruth.com

Divine Truth YouTube Extended Videos: https://youtube.com/@divinetruthmain

Divine Truth YouTube Clips: https://youtube.com/@divinetruthclips

Divine Truth YouTube Frequently Asked Questions: https://youtube.com/@divinetruthfaq

Divine Truth Radio: http://radio.divinetruth.com

Divine Truth Events: https://events.humanitix.com/host/divinetruth

Divine Truth Downloads:

https://uspub00.divinetruth.com/

https://uspub01.divinetruth.com/


Mary's Blog: https://mary.divinetruth.com

God’s Way: https://blog.godsway.net/

Send your questions to: [email protected]

Donate: https://www.divinetruth.com/sites/main/en/index.htm#donate.htm


“ALL WE SEE FROM OUR CHOICES IS OUR PERSONAL RIGHT TO MAKE THE CHOICE. BUT FREQUENTLY WE DON’T SEE THE NET RESULT OF ALL OF THOSE CHOICES ON PEOPLE AND THEIR LIVES. AND PARTICULARLY WITH THE UNBORN BECAUSE THEY DON’T HAVE A VOICE FOR THEMSELVES.”

wisdompro lifesoul foodsoul conditiontrue spiritualitysoul searchsoul developmentfeel everythingsoul transformation with godspirit world and afterlifefeel to healdriven by truth not fearprecious child of godsoul awakeningi want to know everythingreincarnated jesus and mary magdalenegods universal truthchoice and free willchildren in spirit worldchildren looked after by spiritsmiscarriage and abortionemotions and miscarriagewomans right to choosechildren advocatescause of miscarriage
