Militants from the Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled the Kievsky district of Donetsk with artillery, resulting in injuries to five people, one of whom is in critical condition.
On September 1, during a school holiday, militants opened fire with artillery in the Kievsky district, hitting a fruit selling stand. This resulted in the injury of a saleswoman and several customers, totaling five individuals according to preliminary information. They all suffered shrapnel wounds to their limbs.