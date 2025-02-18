Brutal Assault on the Qurainawi Family Home in Nablus

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Zionist occupation forces blew up and demolished part of the Qurainawi family’s home, located east of Nablus, after storming the city with multiple military jeeps. In an aggressive raid, they entered the house and ordered the residents to evacuate immediately, without providing any prior warning.
Interview: Ahmed Qurainawi, son of the homeowner.
Reporting: Faris odeh
Filmed: 06/02/2025
