What do you do about toxic people in your life? In keeping with the Scriptures, what do you do? Joseph fled, leaving his cloak in her hands—and wound up in prison because of her lies. Jeremiah wound up stoned to death because of toxic people who refused to let him stay in Jerusalem where he wanted to be—away from them. Now, it seems someone wants to invite a toxic person back into my life—someone I thought I had been delivered from. I got driven out of an entire denomination by a toxic woman who kept following me from congregation to congregation, spreading slanderous lies about me. Stephen got stoned to death by toxic people who thought so highly of themselves that the Truth drove them insane.



