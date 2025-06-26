Weed, Cosmic tripping, Musical resonance, & UFO Consciousness. Who you going to turn To?

In case you haven't learned/awakened: Regarding the subject of smoking/eating weed products: It is my educated & experienced opinion that today's weed, etc.---especially that which is both industry-produced by licensed dealers for legal use & illegal Cartel controlled sources---it has been so Genetically Modified [for negative results] that it should never be Taken. If individuals want to experience something along that line... Make it natural & well-know your source. Better yet, choose the longer journey - That of self-meditation, Cosmic deep-dive internal self-awareness=soul searching.

Besides, as with other topics, I simply do not trust those PowersThatBe in control of so much that we have available to us as "consumers" to take THEIR word: "Trust us to be good to you & have your health & advancement of individual souls & as a Civilization to be our prime-derivative/concern!" THEY only wish to keep us as low-vibrational entities which THEY can more easily control as mere debtor-based sheep-cattle-chattel.





For this Time-topic deep-trip, I also want to write about UFOs & other higher dimensional experiences, levels, & energies. What is mostly available for the public is Club-oriented. This topic, like the so-called "news media" which is owned & controlled totally by the same enlarged families that control the western Central Banking World, is one BIG Club. To borrow & expand upon a thought from late comedian, George Carlin: "Its one Big Club"---you may believe you are 'into' something special to learn, but you are in a totally filtered caged group of Want-a-Be's---"You ain't allowed in THEIR really BIG CLUB!"

Example: AM Radio host Art Bell was a success because he offered his listeners "a way-out" of the controlled Matrix. George Noory & his "New York City" owners-handlers, & guests allow only a limiting-hang-out of what the higher dimensions are all about. ..Same goes for the various UFO Conferences. All the so-called "experts" are compromised, whether they realize it or not. As a leading AP "Reporter" finally blurted out to me after I had bugged him for a 3rd time back in the late 1970s: "Nothing gets reported unless we say so." I later realized he meant EVERY subject & ALL "news," as we at last should have learned from & thanks to Julian Assange & Edward Snowden.





Perhaps the greatest secret of all Time is what happens when we "pass-on." We seek "The Light" or that Tunnel-of-Light much as a moth seeks the light of a bulb or flame!

Only a very few, have I ever heard speak of "Going to the Dark." I do not mean Star Wars 'The Dark Side.' 'You must Wake Up before you Die:' https://x.com/VincentCrypt46/status/1897179327575527761

There are higher beings which control our "after-world" much like what happens here on Earth. We get a taste of freedom-of-choice "When we keep to the Dark" after we move-on: Back to where we once transversed! A few east India ancient texts shed light-on-this-subject & also Hand-me-Down tribal custom-tales! -Only one of the many purposes of the Great Pyramid & its King's Chamber "sarcophagus" was to experience & learn about this After-dimensional-Tunnel so as to 'test' ourselves... To see how we're "Doing so far in our Cosmic Law-of-Karma-Trip!"





regarding how a major part of the '60-70s popular Rock music was instigated by top military intelligence & CIA drug introduction as part of the on-going-war to breakdown the anti-war Movement in favor of the continuous war-for-profit & control of society by the Central BANKSTERs.

Since that Time, the music Industry is even more controlled, in order to lower the life-vibrations of listeners!





https://annavonreitz.com/trumpcantdeclarewar.pdf <= This maybe an anti-Semitic excuse to cover for this:

https://annavonreitz.com/changeofexecutorship.pdf This Last Will [Trust] & Power-of-Attorney is far larger than Howard Hughes' financial holdings ever were: https://annavonreitz.com/philippines2.pdf -It's not Yamashita's WorldWar II gold nor Semite King Solomon's!