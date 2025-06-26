Weed, Cosmic tripping, Musical resonance, & UFO Consciousness. Who you going to turn To?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In case you haven't learned/awakened: Regarding the subject of smoking/eating weed products: It is my educated & experienced opinion that today's weed, etc.---especially that which is both industry-produced by licensed dealers for legal use & illegal Cartel controlled sources---it has been so Genetically Modified [for negative results] that it should never be Taken. If individuals want to experience something along that line... Make it natural & well-know your source. Better yet, choose the longer journey - That of self-meditation, Cosmic deep-dive internal self-awareness=soul searching.
Besides, as with other topics, I simply do not trust those PowersThatBe in control of so much that we have available to us as "consumers" to take THEIR word: "Trust us to be good to you & have your health & advancement of individual souls & as a Civilization to be our prime-derivative/concern!" THEY only wish to keep us as low-vibrational entities which THEY can more easily control as mere debtor-based sheep-cattle-chattel.
For this Time-topic deep-trip, I also want to write about UFOs & other higher dimensional experiences, levels, & energies. What is mostly available for the public is Club-oriented. This topic, like the so-called "news media" which is owned & controlled totally by the same enlarged families that control the western Central Banking World, is one BIG Club. To borrow & expand upon a thought from late comedian, George Carlin: "Its one Big Club"---you may believe you are 'into' something special to learn, but you are in a totally filtered caged group of Want-a-Be's---"You ain't allowed in THEIR really BIG CLUB!"
Example: AM Radio host Art Bell was a success because he offered his listeners "a way-out" of the controlled Matrix. George Noory & his "New York City" owners-handlers, & guests allow only a limiting-hang-out of what the higher dimensions are all about. ..Same goes for the various UFO Conferences. All the so-called "experts" are compromised, whether they realize it or not. As a leading AP "Reporter" finally blurted out to me after I had bugged him for a 3rd time back in the late 1970s: "Nothing gets reported unless we say so." I later realized he meant EVERY subject & ALL "news," as we at last should have learned from & thanks to Julian Assange & Edward Snowden.
Perhaps the greatest secret of all Time is what happens when we "pass-on." We seek "The Light" or that Tunnel-of-Light much as a moth seeks the light of a bulb or flame!
Only a very few, have I ever heard speak of "Going to the Dark." I do not mean Star Wars 'The Dark Side.' 'You must Wake Up before you Die:' https://x.com/VincentCrypt46/status/1897179327575527761
There are higher beings which control our "after-world" much like what happens here on Earth. We get a taste of freedom-of-choice "When we keep to the Dark" after we move-on: Back to where we once transversed! A few east India ancient texts shed light-on-this-subject & also Hand-me-Down tribal custom-tales! -Only one of the many purposes of the Great Pyramid & its King's Chamber "sarcophagus" was to experience & learn about this After-dimensional-Tunnel so as to 'test' ourselves... To see how we're "Doing so far in our Cosmic Law-of-Karma-Trip!"
See a 2008 book-webSite by Dave McGowan @
https://centerforaninformedamerica.com/inside-the-lc-the-strange-but-mostly-true-story-of-laurel-canyon-and-the-birth-of-the-hippie-generation-part-i/
regarding how a major part of the '60-70s popular Rock music was instigated by top military intelligence & CIA drug introduction as part of the on-going-war to breakdown the anti-war Movement in favor of the continuous war-for-profit & control of society by the Central BANKSTERs.
Since that Time, the music Industry is even more controlled, in order to lower the life-vibrations of listeners!
https://annavonreitz.com/scottbessent2.pdf
https://annavonreitz.com/trumpcantdeclarewar.pdf <= This maybe an anti-Semitic excuse to cover for this:
https://annavonreitz.com/changeofexecutorship.pdf This Last Will [Trust] & Power-of-Attorney is far larger than Howard Hughes' financial holdings ever were: https://annavonreitz.com/philippines2.pdf -It's not Yamashita's WorldWar II gold nor Semite King Solomon's!