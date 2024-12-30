Why Are There So Many Job Layoffs?

2017-2032 is the Virgo Phase. Virgo is of a compressive nature while the phase before it, Leo Phase, was of an expansive nature. Leo is fast, Virgo is slow. Hence economic slowdown. Leo is happy, Virgo is sad. Hence caution and fear. Leo is positive, Virgo is negative. No more "positivity". This is the nature of the universe. Expansion, then compression. Then expansion. Then compression. And so on. Aries is expansion. Taurus is compression. Gemini is expansion, Cancer is compression. Leo is expansion, Virgo is compression. Libra is expansion. Scorpio is compression. And so on.

During the positive, easy times many businesses sprung up. Now that the hard times are here in the form of the Virgo Phase only the necessary ones survive. This means the jobs associated with those failing businesses will have to go. Hence, job layoffs. Unemployment.

Virgo is associated with work. Hence people will clamour for work in the Virgo Phase just like they clamoured for entertainment in the Leo Phase.

