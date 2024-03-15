Carl Higbie: If failure was a person, it would be Pete Buttigieg

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On Thursday's episode of "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" Carl Higbie ripped apart Transportation Secretary, Pete Buttigieg because of constant airplane malfunctions, explained that Pete Buttigieg doesn't have his priorities straight, and more on NEWSMAX.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: