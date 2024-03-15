Carl Higbie: If failure was a person, it would be Pete Buttigieg

03/15/2024

On Thursday's episode of "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" Carl Higbie ripped apart Transportation Secretary, Pete Buttigieg because of constant airplane malfunctions, explained that Pete Buttigieg doesn't have his priorities straight, and more on NEWSMAX.

