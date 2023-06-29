Money Masters - 1996 Full Documentary by Patrick S. J. Carmack

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Money Masters is a 1996 documentary film produced by attorney Patrick S. J. Carmack and directed and narrated by William T. Still. It discusses the concepts of money, debt and taxes, and describes their development from biblical times onward. It covers the history of fractional-reserve banking, central banking, monetary policy, the bond market, and the Federal Reserve System in the United States.
Other resources related to this subject:
The Creature from Jekyll Island - Full Audio Book by G. Edward Griffin
https://odysee.com/@MakingWiseTheSimple:b/griffin-creature-jekyll-island-audio:9
JFK to 911: Everything Is A Rich Man's Trick - 2014 Full Documentary by Francis Richard Conolly
https://odysee.com/@MakingWiseTheSimple:b/richmens-trick:9
Babylon USA - Documentary by Pastor Steven Anderson
https://odysee.com/@MakingWiseTheSimple:b/anderson-babylon-usa:e
Hidden Secrets of Money Episode 4: The Biggest Scam in the History Of Mankind by Mike Maloney
https://odysee.com/@MakingWiseTheSimple:b/hidden-secrets-money-4:4
