BREAKING: WEF WANTS DEPOPULATION NOW! - Klaus Schwab Unveils Goal For Agenda 2030 At Davos!
World Alternative Media
World Alternative MediaCheckmark Icon
2595 followers
604 views • 04/27/2023

Josh Sigurdson reports on the news of Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum acknowledging that their focus at Davos this year is to push forward Agenda 2030, the massive climate tyranny and depopulation agenda written at the Paris Climate Accord some years ago and also based on the original Agenda 21 document signed in Rio back in 1992.

According to the World Economic Forum, they're disappointed in how behind they are in unveiling Agenda 2030's main goals and this year at Davos, their goal is to heavily focus on this. This could involved desperation vs the awakening we're witnessing worldwide and may lead to faster enforcement of things like "15 Minute Cities" and injections.

Meanwhile, it just happens that the WHO (World Health Organization) is pushing forward their implementation of a global digital health certificate that will track and trace all people. 95 countries are involved and none of them have to actually sign onto it. This is separate from the WHO treaty with countries.

This eugenics operation is evolving dangerously fast and we as individuals must protect ourselves today or face the consequences tomorrow.


Stay tuned for more from WAM!


Keywords
newspoliticseconomymarketsnwoconspiracyunited nationswhoagenda 21agenda 2030treatyfinancevoluntaryismworld economic forumjosh sigurdsongreat resetwam
