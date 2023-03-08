BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Cooch Ball - Pelvic Floor Healing with Jana Danielson
Conners Clinic
Conners Clinic
3 views • 03/08/2023

Grab the Cooch Ball from Jana Danielson (Metta District) at https://shop.connersclinic.com/produc...


 • NATURAL pain and pelvic floor dysfunction relief and cure for: pelvic floor pain, sexual dysfunction, Erectile Dysfunction, Post-Prostate Cancer, and Prostatitis. NO more pills! 

 • IDEAL SIZE for releasing a tight pelvic floor and strengthening a loose pelvic floor. Small size for travel and to use anywhere 

 • EASY to use with step by step instructions, video tutorials and educational information. 

 • FAST & CONVENIENT only need to use 1-2 times per day for 2-3 minutes - that’s it! 

 • SAFE & EFFECTIVE recommended by physiotherapists to safely release tight pelvic floor muscles and to restore strength to perineum and surrounding muscles

Keywords
rifealternative cancer treatmentdr kevin connersconners clinicholistic cancernatural cancer cureconnors clinicdr kevin connors
