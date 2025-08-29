VAXX poisoned movie star DIES SUDDENLY

25 August 2025 - As Carry On Jatta actor Jaswinder Bhalla dies of a stroke at 65, doctors suggest remembering the ‘acronym FAST to identify symptoms’

Jaswinder Bhalla passes away of brain stroke

Jaswinder Bhalla passes away of brain stroke (Source: Instagram/@jaswinderbhalla)

The Punjabi film industry has been mourning the untimely loss of Jaswinder Bhalla, who passed away after reportedly suffering a brain stroke today morning. According to BBC Punjabi, the actor-comedian had been admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali, as confirmed by his close friend Bal Mukand Sharma. The doctors also claimed that Bhalla had lost a lot of blood despite ongoing treatment, and he breathed his last at 4 am

###

@jaswinderbhalla

223w

🤪 Vaccine💉 they will take both doses, they will take fer dholle diyan 🤪

https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/CO5iyu_l9w4/

May 15, 2021

----------

Mirrored - bootcamp

Bootcamp now on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chestyp

Please subscribe to him, he has done some excellent work during the plandemic/vaxx genocide

----------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!