VAXX poisoned movie star DIES SUDDENLY

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
25 August 2025 - As Carry On Jatta actor Jaswinder Bhalla dies of a stroke at 65, doctors suggest remembering the ‘acronym FAST to identify symptoms’
Jaswinder Bhalla passes away of brain stroke
Jaswinder Bhalla passes away of brain stroke (Source: Instagram/@jaswinderbhalla)
The Punjabi film industry has been mourning the untimely loss of Jaswinder Bhalla, who passed away after reportedly suffering a brain stroke today morning. According to BBC Punjabi, the actor-comedian had been admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali, as confirmed by his close friend Bal Mukand Sharma. The doctors also claimed that Bhalla had lost a lot of blood despite ongoing treatment, and he breathed his last at 4 am
###
@jaswinderbhalla
223w
🤪 Vaccine💉 they will take both doses, they will take fer dholle diyan 🤪
https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/CO5iyu_l9w4/
May 15, 2021
----------
Mirrored - bootcamp
Bootcamp now on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chestyp
Please subscribe to him, he has done some excellent work during the plandemic/vaxx genocide
----------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!