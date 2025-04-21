Letitia James Fraud, Chillicothe Paper Mill Closing, and Yost Pharma War

We hope you're well and enjoying the spring sunshine! Here's a quick rundown of what Norm and Brett covered this week:





Letitia James Fraud Allegations: The tables have turned as New York's Attorney General Letitia James finds herself under scrutiny. After prosecuting Trump, she's now facing accusations from the Federal Home Loan Administration regarding her own mortgage irregularities. Is it a case of "turnabout is fair play"? Dive into the details as Norm and Brett unpack this unfolding story.





Chillicothe Paper Mill Closure: It's a tough time for the folks in Chillicothe as the historic paper mill announces its closure, affecting 800 jobs. Norm voices his concerns about the state’s response and the implications for local communities. What should Ohio's leaders be doing to save these essential jobs?





Yost in Pharma War: Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost takes a bold stance against Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs), joining forces with other state AGs to advocate for legislative changes. Could this lead to more affordable pharmaceuticals for Ohioans? Norm and Brett explore this complex issue.





Market Madness: The unpredictable nature of Wall Street traders has our hosts questioning the professionals at play. With markets recently taking a rollercoaster ride, Brett and Norm discuss what this means for everyday investors and the economy.





Spotlight on Local and National Headlines: The episode also dives into other intriguing topics like road rage incidents, outrageous legal stories, and the latest economic news that's affecting us all.





As always, a huge thank you to Harper CPA Plus﻿ for sponsoring this insightful episode. They are the go-to experts for simplifying taxes and empowering entrepreneurs.





www.commonsenseohioshow.com

www.facebook.com/commonsenseohio/

www.rumble.com/user/CommonSenseOhioShow

www.youtube.com/@CommonSenseOhioShow

https://x.com/Common_Sense_OH

www.brighteon.com/channels/commonsenseohio





Harper & Co CPA Plus - www.harpercpaplus.com

CPAs and accountants providing accounting, tax, and business advisory services. You deserve a trusted CPA firm partner who has helped hundreds of businesses go from paying the bills to building the business and lifestyle of their dreams.